Report of state park intruder leads to fatal Virginia police pursuit

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 3:11 PM

STUART, Va. (AP) — A police pursuit prompted by a call about an intruder at a state park in Virginia has left an elderly man dead and a North Carolina woman charged with vehicular homicide.

Authorities say rangers at Staunton River State Park found 41-year-old Christine Barnette of Cary, North Carolina, in an unrented cabin Friday.

A vehicle pursuit began and led through several counties. It ended on Route 58 in Patrick County when Barnette crossed the median and collided head-on with a car driven by 81-year-old Bobby Wayne Gammons of Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Gammons died at the scene. Barnette was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

She faces charges of breaking and entering, reckless driving, defrauding an innkeeper, felony eluding police, trespassing and vehicular homicide.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

