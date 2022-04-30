Feds settle with Virginia official in job rights case

The federal government says Guard Maj. Mark Gunn had been a Prince George County Police Department detective for 14 years when he was called to active duty in 2016.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has reached a settlement in a complaint against a Virginia county and the state’s retirement system over the employment rights of a Virginia Army National Guard soldier.

But U.S. attorneys say the county refused to let him return to that position when active duty ended and assigned him to a patrol unit position.

Gunn left his police job. The settlement announced Friday in part gives him more retirement service time and $3,000 in damages.

