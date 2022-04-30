RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine cracks down on ‘traitors’ | Russian advance crawls | Women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Feds settle with Virginia official in job rights case

The Associated Press

April 30, 2022, 11:26 AM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has reached a settlement in a complaint against a Virginia county and the state’s retirement system over the employment rights of a Virginia Army National Guard soldier.

The federal government says Guard Maj. Mark Gunn had been a Prince George County Police Department detective for 14 years when he was called to active duty in 2016.

But U.S. attorneys say the county refused to let him return to that position when active duty ended and assigned him to a patrol unit position.

Gunn left his police job. The settlement announced Friday in part gives him more retirement service time and $3,000 in damages.

