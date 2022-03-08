CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Virginia News » Virginia moves to preserve…

Virginia moves to preserve more of its African American cemeteries

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

March 8, 2022, 12:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Woodland Cemetery in Virginia’s Henrico County was established in 1917 and is the final resting place of tennis great Arthur Ashe.

Courtesy John Shuck
Volunteers work to preserve Woodland Cemetery in Henrico County near Richmond.

Courtesy John Shuck
Woodland Cemetery includes a small chapel that preservationists hope to someday convert to a small museum, highlighting the lives of some of those buried there.

Courtesy John Shuck
The Virginia General Assembly gave final approval on Monday to a bill that would make African American cemeteries opened before 1948 eligible for restoration and preservation funding.

Courtesy John Shuck
(1/4)

The Virginia General Assembly gave final approval on Monday to a bill that would make African American cemeteries opened before 1948 eligible for restoration and preservation funding. The bill now goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Currently, only cemeteries founded before 1900 receive state funding under the Virginia Historical African American Cemeteries and Graves Fund.

“Any funding we get is a great help,” said John Shuck, a volunteer at Woodland Cemetery in Henrico County near Richmond. The cemetery was established in 1917 and is the final resting place of tennis great Arthur Ashe.

“Woodland Cemetery is 30 acres, so there’s always mowing to be done, trees to be cut, monuments to be taken care of,” said Shuck, noting that 30% of the cemetery is still overgrown by woodland that remains to be cleared.

Volunteers also have removed trash from a stream and regularly uncover grave markers that have been buried over the years. There are an estimated 30,000 graves at Woodland.

For example, the search is on for the grave of Martha Pryor Anderson, a poet who made her debut at Carnegie Hall in the early 1940s.

“Unfortunately her grave is not marked. We have an idea where it is. There’s people like that — we’re finding poets, acclaimed authors, photographers, builders, architects,” said Shuck.

Woodland also includes a small chapel that preservationists hope to someday convert to a small museum, highlighting the lives of some of those buried there.

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) led the drive to open funding to 20th-century cemeteries like Woodland. Others include East End Cemetery and Evergreen Cemetery.

“This is a major step toward protecting historic African American cemeteries across Virginia,” said McClellan.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up