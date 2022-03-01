CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Virginia House GOP again kills voting rights, gay marriage proposals

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 9:37 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — House Republicans have defeated measures that would let voters decide whether to amend Virginia’s constitution.

One of the measures voted down in a subcommittee early Tuesday would have set up a referendum on whether to strip legally outdated language prohibiting gay marriage from the state Constitution.

The other would have let voters weigh in on whether to automatically restore the voting rights of felons who have served their terms.

The votes against the joint resolutions were not surprising because the same panel defeated House versions of the measures earlier this month. But Democrats and other supporters had urged them to reconsider.

