Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 9:39 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor has signed into law a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a man dead.

The legislation signed Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper.

Critics of the modification– sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead.

The family of Jody “BJ” Upton Jr., who was killed in a Feb. 16 crash, pushed for the legislation and joined the governor for the signing.

Police say the crash remains under investigation, including whether modifications to the truck that hit Upton’s were a contributing factor in the crash.

