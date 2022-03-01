Va. House passes bill regulating explicit content in schools

A new bill, expected to be signed by Virginia's governor, would require schools to notify parents if their kids are assigned books with sexually explicit content.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The House of Delegates has passed legislation on a party-line vote that requires schools to notify parents if their children are assigned books with sexually explicit content.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, has already passed the Senate. It now goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his signature.

He is expected to sign it — it is one of several dozen bills he identified as a legislative priority.

“We have long advocated for parents and guardians to actively participate in reviewing materials that are used as part of instruction. We continue to provide those opportunities and to support partnership with families in engaging in the review opportunities,” Frank Bellavia, director of communications for Arlington County Public Schools, told WTOP.

The bill, which passed the House on a 52-46 vote Monday, also requires that students be given an alternative assignment if parents object to the materials.

The Department of Education is tasked with developing model regulations for local school boards to implement.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

