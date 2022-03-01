CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Va. House passes bill regulating explicit content in schools

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 10:39 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The House of Delegates has passed legislation on a party-line vote that requires schools to notify parents if their children are assigned books with sexually explicit content.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, has already passed the Senate. It now goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his signature.

He is expected to sign it — it is one of several dozen bills he identified as a legislative priority.

“We have long advocated for parents and guardians to actively participate in reviewing materials that are used as part of instruction. We continue to provide those opportunities and to support partnership with families in engaging in the review opportunities,” Frank Bellavia, director of communications for Arlington County Public Schools, told WTOP.

The bill, which passed the House on a 52-46 vote Monday, also requires that students be given an alternative assignment if parents object to the materials.

The Department of Education is tasked with developing model regulations for local school boards to implement.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report. 

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

