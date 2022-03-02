CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Virginia News » Va. teen mentioned in…

Va. teen mentioned in State of the Union address describes ‘mixture of emotions’

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

March 2, 2022, 11:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 13-year-old boy from Midlothian, Virginia, who was named during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, said he was “excited” but also “nervous” as the president mentioned him and his family.

“It was just a mixture of emotions and it was all very cool,” said Joshua Davis.

Biden recognized Davis, who has Type 1 diabetes, for his work in lobbying for the cost of insulin to be brought down.

“It’s a pretty big deal to go to that speech,” Davis said. “I was the only kid there, so it was very, very nerve-wracking.”

Biden noted that both Davis and his father, who also has Type 1 diabetes, need insulin every single day.

“Insulin costs about $10 a vial to make. That’s what it costs the pharmaceutical company,” Biden said. “Drug companies charge families like Joshua and his dad up to 30 times that amount.”

Biden argued that the cost of insulin should be capped at $35 a month, “so everyone can afford it.”

Davis said Biden’s focus on the issue drew a lot of attention to his cause.

“Everyone else is talking about it so I definitely think we are getting closer,” Davis said.

Davis’ father, Brian Davis, said insulin “really shouldn’t cost as much as it does.” He added that the address was something he will never forget.

“My son getting noticed and mentioned several times was definitely an interesting and amazing moment,” said Brian Davis. “It was a moment that will definitely stick with me for a long time.”

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

MSPB can chip away case backlog ‘almost immediately,’ having regained first quorum in 5 years

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up