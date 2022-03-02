Va. teen mentioned in State of the Union address describes ‘mixture of emotions’

"It was just a mixture of emotions and it was all very cool," said Joshua Davis.

A 13-year-old boy from Midlothian, Virginia, who was named during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, said he was “excited” but also “nervous” as the president mentioned him and his family.

“It was just a mixture of emotions and it was all very cool,” said Joshua Davis.

Biden recognized Davis, who has Type 1 diabetes, for his work in lobbying for the cost of insulin to be brought down.

Just talked with Joshua Davis, the 13-year-old who was recognized by President #Biden in the #SOTU speech for his work in trying to lower the cost of insulin. Davis says he was excited but nervous. @WTOP #JoshuaDavis pic.twitter.com/GIEIaP1ZVW — Nick Iannelli (@NickWTOP) March 2, 2022

“It’s a pretty big deal to go to that speech,” Davis said. “I was the only kid there, so it was very, very nerve-wracking.”

Biden noted that both Davis and his father, who also has Type 1 diabetes, need insulin every single day.

“Insulin costs about $10 a vial to make. That’s what it costs the pharmaceutical company,” Biden said. “Drug companies charge families like Joshua and his dad up to 30 times that amount.”

Biden argued that the cost of insulin should be capped at $35 a month, “so everyone can afford it.”

Davis said Biden’s focus on the issue drew a lot of attention to his cause.

“Everyone else is talking about it so I definitely think we are getting closer,” Davis said.

Davis’ father, Brian Davis, said insulin “really shouldn’t cost as much as it does.” He added that the address was something he will never forget.

“My son getting noticed and mentioned several times was definitely an interesting and amazing moment,” said Brian Davis. “It was a moment that will definitely stick with me for a long time.”