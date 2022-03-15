RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Police: Navy sailor on drug bender kills man with dumbbell

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 1:04 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say that a U.S. Navy sailor on a “crack bender” killed a man with a dumbbell. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Herbert Bryant was found dead Friday in Virginia Beach. Two people have been charged in connection with his death. Court records state that one of them is sailor Jason Jablonski. He was charged with second-degree murder. Police said the other person charged is Heather Totty. She has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact. Court records state that Jablonski was on a “crack bender” and got into a fight with Bryant inside a home. Police say Totty was there and helped Jablonski take the body outside. It’s unclear how the three people knew one another.

