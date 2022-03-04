Police: Maryland man killed in hang glider crash in Virginia

Police in Virginia say a Maryland man was killed when his hang glider hit a tree and crashed.

WOODSTOCK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a Maryland man was killed when his hang glider hit a tree and crashed. Virginia State Police say the crash happened Thursday afternoon near Woodstock in Shenandoah County. The preliminary investigation found that the man lost control of the hang glider and hit a tree before striking the ground. The pilot died at the scene. Police say the pilot has been identified as identified as 71-year-old Ward Odenwald of Woodbine, Maryland. Odenwald was the only person on the hang glider at the time of the crash. Police say the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

