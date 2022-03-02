CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Legislature OKs all Youngkin cabinet members but Wheeler

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 5:48 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — All of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Cabinet nominees have now secured final legislative approval except for Andrew Wheeler.

Wheeler is the former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator whose appointment has so far been blocked by Democrats.

Without debate, the Republican-controlled House of Delegates approved a resolution Wednesday confirming Youngkin’s other nominees.

Wheeler had been removed from the list before the measure passed the Democrat-controlled Senate in February.

However, the vote isn’t necessarily the end of the line for the fight, which has broadened to a partisan spat over other appointments subject to legislative approval.

