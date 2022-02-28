CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Virginia News » Va. Senate removes a…

Va. Senate removes a pandemic protocol — plastic dividers

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 8:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The plastic dividers that have separated lawmakers in the Virginia Senate in the name of COVID-19 prevention are coming down.

Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar and other members of the Senate staff were working to remove the tall, shiny barriers from the chamber after Monday’s floor session concluded.

The plastic panels that separated lawmakers’ desks were being disassembled and carried out.

The move came after GOP Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant argued that the barriers were both ineffective and inhibited communication.

Other Republicans had complained they amounted to cages.

The move also came as coronavirus pandemic case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB sees 2022 as ‘most significant year’ for security clearance reform

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up