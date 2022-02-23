New Amazon fulfillment center coming to Augusta County

Amazon plans to open a new fulfillment center in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, creating 500 new jobs.

That’s according to an announcement from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration Wednesday.

According to a news release, the facility in Augusta County is expected to be operational in spring 2023 and will add to Amazon’s existing workforce of more than 30,000 full- and part-time employees in Virginia.

The 1 million-square-foot facility in Fishersville will be responsible for picking, packing and shipping large or bulky items like patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs.

