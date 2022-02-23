CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Virginia News » New Amazon fulfillment center…

New Amazon fulfillment center coming to Augusta County

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 12:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Amazon plans to open a new fulfillment center in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, creating 500 new jobs.

That’s according to an announcement from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration Wednesday.

According to a news release, the facility in Augusta County is expected to be operational in spring 2023 and will add to Amazon’s existing workforce of more than 30,000 full- and part-time employees in Virginia.

The 1 million-square-foot facility in Fishersville will be responsible for picking, packing and shipping large or bulky items like patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

amazon

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up