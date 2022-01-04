CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Youngkin rolls out more cabinet members, key staffers

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 6:41 PM

Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is continuing to build out his cabinet and staff with a mix of professionals with both government and private sector experience ahead of his inauguration.

The political newcomer announced a handful of key appointees this week, including his chief of staff, counselor, and secretary of veterans and defense affairs. Y

oungkin’s chief of staff will be Jeff Goettman, who has served as the transition director post-election.

Youngkin defeated former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in November.

He will be sworn in Jan. 15.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

