Youngkin rolls out more cabinet members, key staffers

Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is continuing to build out his cabinet and staff with a mix of professionals with both government and private sector experience ahead of his inauguration.

The political newcomer announced a handful of key appointees this week, including his chief of staff, counselor, and secretary of veterans and defense affairs. Y

oungkin’s chief of staff will be Jeff Goettman, who has served as the transition director post-election.

Youngkin defeated former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in November.

He will be sworn in Jan. 15.

