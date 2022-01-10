Police: 2 men dead after triple shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Norfolk say two men are dead after a triple shooting.
Norfolk Police say officers were called to a home on Jerome Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.
When they arrived, police say officers found 28-year-old Keith Winstead suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, 27-year-old Trevon Moore, and a 30-year-old woman were taken to a hospital, where police say Moore died.
The woman is expected to recover.
