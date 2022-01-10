CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. declares state of emergency | DC to offer some students weekly rapid COVID tests | Home tests to be covered by insurers | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Virginia News » Police: 2 men dead…

Police: 2 men dead after triple shooting in Norfolk

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 4:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Norfolk say two men are dead after a triple shooting.

Norfolk Police say officers were called to a home on Jerome Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, police say officers found 28-year-old Keith Winstead suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, 27-year-old Trevon Moore, and a 30-year-old woman were taken to a hospital, where police say Moore died.

The woman is expected to recover.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

What exactly is today's status of the vaccine mandate in the federal space?

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up