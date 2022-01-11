Officials: 1 dead after explosion at Virginia home

Fire officials in Virginia say an apparent explosion at a home in Hanover County has killed one person.

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Fire officials in Virginia say an apparent explosion at a home has killed one person.

News outlets report that Hanover County Fire and EMS said crews responded to a report of an explosion at a home on Billingswood Drive in Mechanicsville around 5 p.m. Monday.

The department says one person is dead and the explosion does not appear to be suspicious.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says no one else was hurt.

The sheriff’s office says the explosion was likely accidental, not criminal and may have involved a burn barrel.

