Officials: 1 dead after explosion at Virginia home

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 8:38 AM

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Fire officials in Virginia say an apparent explosion at a home has killed one person.

News outlets report that Hanover County Fire and EMS said crews responded to a report of an explosion at a home on Billingswood Drive in Mechanicsville around 5 p.m. Monday.

The department says one person is dead and the explosion does not appear to be suspicious.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says no one else was hurt.

The sheriff’s office says the explosion was likely accidental, not criminal and may have involved a burn barrel.

