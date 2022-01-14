Northam awards $8.2 million to combat homelessness in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that he has awarded more than $8.2 million in grants for 46 projects throughout the commonwealth.

“We have made historic investments in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund at a time when the importance of affordable housing has never been more evident,” Northam said in a statement.

“Making sure every Virginian has a place to call home is so critical, and these grants will continue the Commonwealth’s leadership in reducing homelessness. The Department of Housing and Community Development has done heroic work to keep people in their homes and support small businesses during the pandemic. I want to thank DHCD Director Erik Johnson for his superb leadership of the agency, especially during the past 22 months. He has led an outstanding and creative team in finding innovative ways to help people during a challenging time.”

According to a news release, the funds will go toward targeted efforts to reduce homelessness, including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless and underserved population innovation projects.

The full list of projects receiving grants is online.