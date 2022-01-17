Man fatally shot in parking lot of police substation

Police in Virginia say a man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a police substation.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Police in Virginia say a man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a police substation during a child custody exchange. Chesterfield police said an officer working in his patrol car in the parking lot of the Appomattox Police Station heard a gunshot at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The officer found 33-year-old Stuart D. Jeffries, of Richmond, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Corey Goodson Sr. of Richmond was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder. The RIchmond Times-Dispatch reports that police said the two men were involved in an altercation following a child custody exchange. A woman and child who were with Jeffries were not hurt.

