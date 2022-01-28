CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Head of VMI blasts critic of push for more diversity, equity

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 5:43 PM

The first Black superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute has written a scathing Facebook post pushing back against a critic of the school’s efforts to foster more diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Washington Post reports that retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins penned the post last week after a white VMI alum spoke on a Richmond radio show.

Carmen D. Villani Jr. questioned VMI’s $6 million request from the General Assembly for reforms prompted by an investigation that said VMI suffers from a “racist and sexist culture.”

Wins wrote that Villani doesn’t understand the request, saying it would “pale in comparison” to other schools’ requests.

