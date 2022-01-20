CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. 1st lady has COVID-19 | APS gets OK for 'test-to-stay' | Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Finance reports: Youngkin raised big bucks post election

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 6:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Corporate interests with business before the state government cut hefty checks to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign committee after his victory in November through the end of December. That’s according to finance reports filed this week and compiled by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project. Nothing in Virginia law would prevent the campaign donations from being used to repay part of the $20 million in loans Youngkin made to his own campaign. He could also use the money to help other GOP candidates in future elections. A campaign strategist says Youngkin is focused on governing and no decision has been made. The campaign money is separate from more than $4 million raised for his inauguration. 

