CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Va. gov't employee names…

Va. gov’t employee names now left off credit card expenses

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 1:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia state agencies are being told to no longer identify for the public which employees are incurring expenses on government credit cards.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the recommendation comes from the state Department of Accounts at the request of a bank that is the state’s credit card vendor. But an open government advocate says that advice appears to contradict the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and allows workers to escape outside scrutiny.

The Department of Accounts started giving the advice to all agencies in early 2020, and the state comptroller says it’s connected to preventing identity fraud.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up