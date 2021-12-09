U.Va., Germanna Community College partner for online degrees

The University of Virginia has entered a partnership with Germanna Community College that the two institutions say will make it simpler for students to earn their associate's and bachelor's degrees online.

Alumni of Germanna’s College Everywhere program are eligible for early admission to the University of Virginia’s Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies or Bachelor of Healthcare Management programs, two online programs designed to accommodate working adults and part-time students within the School of Continuing and Professional Studies.

“By signing this agreement, Germanna and UVA will encourage student achievement, increase bachelor’s degree completion rates and improve access and equity by facilitating the transferability of college credits and creating a streamlined transition from an associate degree to a bachelor’s degree,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson said in a news release.

The University of Virginia said it will waive application fees for students participating in the early admission option to its School of Continuing and Professional Studies.

The agreement applies only for online students and does not alter other existing transfer processes, including for Germanna students wishing to transfer to the university’s residential programs.

The university will also offer three Dean’s Scholarships of up to $2,500 each — two in the fall, and one each spring — for students who enroll through the new partnership.

Students applying for the fall 2022 semester meeting early admission and academic requirements are eligible.