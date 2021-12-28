Supreme Court of Virginia signs off on new legislative maps

The Supreme Court of Virginia has unanimously approved maps establishing congressional and state legislative districts under the commonwealth’s new redistricting process.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has unanimously approved maps establishing congressional and state legislative districts under the commonwealth’s new redistricting process. In its order, the court says it reviewed the final redistricting maps as well as extensive public comment on initial draft maps. It says the final maps are approved and adopted immediately. The court also on Tuesday released a lengthy memo from the map-drawers explaining some of the changes made in the final versions. Interested parties were reviewing the maps late Tuesday. None of the General Assembly caucuses had any immediate comment.

