Old Dominion University receives elite research designation

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Old Dominion University has received a prestigious designation for being a high-level research institution.

The school in Norfolk announced that it’s now considered to be a “Research 1” institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. ODU is nationally known for research involving sea-level rise and adapting to climate change.

Its faculty and staff also focus on areas such as port logistics and maritime engineering.

The school is also a key academic partner for NASA’s Langley Research Center and the Department of Defense. ODU is a state school of nearly 25,000 students.

It said the number of scientific publications from ODU faculty has doubled in the past decade.

