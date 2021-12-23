HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Old Dominion University receives elite research designation

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 12:51 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Old Dominion University has received a prestigious designation for being a high-level research institution.

The school in Norfolk announced that it’s now considered to be a “Research 1” institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. ODU is nationally known for research involving sea-level rise and adapting to climate change.

Its faculty and staff also focus on areas such as port logistics and maritime engineering.

The school is also a key academic partner for NASA’s Langley Research Center and the Department of Defense. ODU is a state school of nearly 25,000 students.

It said the number of scientific publications from ODU faculty has doubled in the past decade.

