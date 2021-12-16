N. Carolina man wanted in triple slaying jailed in Virginia

Authorities say a North Carolina man wanted in the shooting deaths of three people, including a 3-year-old girl, has been arrested and taken into custody in Virginia.

News outlets report Elizabeth City police say Ricky Lewis Etheridge Jr., 34, of Elizabeth City was arrested Wednesday on a fugitive warrant in Norfolk, Virginia, and taken to the the city’s jail.

A bond hearing for Etheridge is scheduled for Friday in Norfolk. Police said officers responding to a report of gunshots on Dec. 2 found several people with gunshot wounds.

Three people died from their wounds and three others were wounded.

