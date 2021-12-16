CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC talks about how to stop spread | Safest activities for vaccinated kids | 3 Prince George's schools close | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Virginia News » N. Carolina man wanted…

N. Carolina man wanted in triple slaying jailed in Virginia

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 12:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man wanted in the shooting deaths of three people, including a 3-year-old girl, has been arrested and taken into custody in Virginia.

News outlets report Elizabeth City police say Ricky Lewis Etheridge Jr., 34, of Elizabeth City was arrested Wednesday on a fugitive warrant in Norfolk, Virginia, and taken to the the city’s jail.

A bond hearing for Etheridge is scheduled for Friday in Norfolk. Police said officers responding to a report of gunshots on Dec. 2 found several people with gunshot wounds.

Three people died from their wounds and three others were wounded.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

Changes to make federal procurement more equitable missing key ingredients

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up