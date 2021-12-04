CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
4 shot at Va. rest stop; suspected gunman found dead

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

December 26, 2021, 2:09 PM

Four people were shot Sunday morning at a rest area along southbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, Virginia, and state police say the suspected gunman was found dead.

According to Virginia State Police, it happened around 9:30 a.m. just north of Winchester and began as a domestic dispute.

Three people were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, state police said, and a fourth person was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital.

The suspect fled, and was later found dead in Frederick County.

The southbound rest area was closed to the public as police conducted an investigation.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

