Virginians wagered nearly $294 million in September sports betting

Almost 10 months after it commenced, sports betting continues to grow in Virginia with nearly $294 million wagered during the month of September.

Almost 10 months after it commenced, sports betting continues to grow in Virginia, with nearly $294 million wagered during the month of September.

According to a release from Virginia Lottery, Virginians wagered $293,851,531 between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30 – a 61% increase from the previous month and the highest amount since March.

Lottery officials say the beginning of college and professional football seasons is a likely factor for the sharp rise.

As far as winners go, Virginia bettors raked in a total of $262,922,288 during September. As the list of approved leagues and events has continued to expand, bettors have wagered more than $1.96 billion since sports betting began on Jan. 21, the release said.

Virginia law requires a 15% tax on sports betting activity, which accumulated over $12.6 billion between inception and the end of September. Of those tax revenues, 2.5% ($315,788) has been deposited in the Virginia’s Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund.

If gambling is causing a problem in your life, or the life of a loved one, please contact:

The National Problem Gambling Helpline

Call: 1-800-522-4700

Text: 1-800-522-4700

Chat: ncpgambling.org/chat