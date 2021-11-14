CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Virginia police officer killed, suspect in custody

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 2:27 AM

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — Virginia state police say a 33-year-old man is in custody after a police officer from Big Stone Gap was fatally shot during a welfare check.

State police said 29-year-old Officer Michael Chandler died Saturday evening of injuries he received during the early morning shooting.

Police said a suspect from Big Stone Gap was apprehended at a Tennessee motel by the Kingsport, Tennessee Police Department’s SWAT team, patrol division and criminal investigations division after an extensive search by local, state and federal law enforcement.

He was being held on probation violations, and charges related to the officers’ shooting are pending.

