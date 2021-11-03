Virginia officials detail pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan

A Virginia health official has announced plans to roll out vaccines against COVID-19 for children in the stage ages 5 to 11.

Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles Tuesday.

They secured a recommendation from advisers at the Centers for Disease Control and also the go-ahead of the CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia state vaccination coordinator, says some 377,000 doses are going out across the state.

Of that total, Avula says 252,000 is going to doctors, health departments and community vaccination centers.

The rest will go to pharmacies through a federal program.

