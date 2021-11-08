CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Mobile vaccination clinics in Prince George's Co. | Many remote workers work 2nd job | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Virginia News » Spotsylvania Co. man charged…

Spotsylvania Co. man charged with stealing fire truck

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

November 8, 2021, 11:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Spotsylvania County, Virginia, man has been charged with a pretty unusual crime: stealing a fire engine.

A Fairfax County fire truck was stolen Monday morning from a maintenance facility in Prince William County.

Police say they were notified around 7 a.m. that the red-and-white fire engine was gone.

By design, fire trucks are large and distinctive and it didn’t take long to find it — about 70 miles away in the town of Luray, Virginia.

Local police quickly developed a suspect and arrested Nolan Cornell, 24, of Spotsylvania. He was charged with grand larceny and felony destruction of property, according to Prince William County police.

Cornell’s reason for stealing the fire truck remains unknown. It is unclear if the fire engine was damaged in the incident.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up