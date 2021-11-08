Spotsylvania Co. man charged with stealing fire truck

A Spotsylvania County, Virginia, man has been charged with a pretty unusual crime: stealing a fire engine.

A Fairfax County fire truck was stolen Monday morning from a maintenance facility in Prince William County.

Police say they were notified around 7 a.m. that the red-and-white fire engine was gone.

By design, fire trucks are large and distinctive and it didn’t take long to find it — about 70 miles away in the town of Luray, Virginia.

Local police quickly developed a suspect and arrested Nolan Cornell, 24, of Spotsylvania. He was charged with grand larceny and felony destruction of property, according to Prince William County police.

Cornell’s reason for stealing the fire truck remains unknown. It is unclear if the fire engine was damaged in the incident.