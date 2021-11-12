Officials eye Petersburg casino bid after failed referendum

After Richmond voters rejected the One Casino and Resort, new plans for casino development could be coming to Petersburg.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that State Sen. Joe Morrissey, whose district includes the city, says he’ll begin drafting legislation to allow Petersburg to hold its own referendum.

Petersburg officials say they’ve met with representatives of the rejected casino project to pitch alternate development sites 20 minutes south of the original proposal. A One Casino and Resort project spokesman declined to comment.

WTVR-TV first reported on the draft legislation and officials’ meeting with project representatives.

