CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Virginia News » Ex-Loudoun Co. basketball coach…

Ex-Loudoun Co. basketball coach charged with soliciting minor

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

November 11, 2021, 3:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A former Loudoun County, Virginia, basketball coach has been arrested and charged with attempted indecent liberties, after police say he tried to meet up with a detective posing as a 14-year-old boy.

Joshua Shearin, 22, of Fairfax, was arrested Wednesday, according to Fairfax County police.

In a news release, police said Shearin chatted with another user on a social media app, sent explicit pictures and discussed meeting up for a sexual encounter.

The other user was the detective posing as a teen boy.

Police said Shearin chose the location for the meet-up and when police showed up, Shearin was taken into custody.

A spokesman for Loudoun County Public Schools said Shearin was never a full-time employee of the school system but worked as a boys basketball coach at two high schools.

Shearin was freshman boys basketball coach at Tuscarora High School during the 2019 season, and its junior varsity boys basketball coach during the 2020 season.

This year, he was to be the junior varsity coach at Heritage High School, but had not yet signed a formal contract, the spokesman said. Shearing attended a practice Monday and has not been on LCPS property since.

“He will not be employed by LCPS again and is banned from LCPS property,” school spokesman Wayde Bayard told WTOP.

Shearin was charged with two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of attempted indecent liberties.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives want anyone who has information – or who might have had inappropriate contact with Shearin – to call 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) – or by texting “FCCS” plus the tip to 847411.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Report finds military services still ill-equipped to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up