Richmond police: Tow truck used to steal vehicles

The Associated Press

October 28, 2021, 8:19 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police are warning that an unlicensed tow truck is being used throughout Richmond to quickly steal vehicles.

Richmond Police said in a news releases that the tow truck was captured on surveillance video on Sunday.

Police say the tow truck backed up toward a vehicle, lifted it with tow gear and towed it away seconds later.

Police say the truck is black with no logo or lettering on it, as is required for tow trucks for hire. Detectives are asking the public to call 911 if they see this tow truck or any tow truck without a company name, lettering or logo.

