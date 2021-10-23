Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Police struggle with murder suspect in Virginia Beach leads to gun discharge

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 2:08 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A struggle between a police officer and a murder suspect led to the officer’s gun being discharged in a Virginia Beach hospital stairwell. The Virginian-Pilot reports it happened Friday at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Virginia Beach police say no one was injured, and there was never an active shooter in the building. In a statement released Saturday morning, police said an officer arrived at the hospital to take Matthew Christie into custody. Christie, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and malicious assault of his 74-year-old mother, Linda Christie. She was found dead Oct. 16.

