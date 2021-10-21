Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Virginia News » Police: Boy stabbed elementary…

Police: Boy stabbed elementary school classmate

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 8:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police say a boy took a knife to his elementary school and stabbed a 6-year-old classmate during recess.

WWBT-TV reports that police said the attack happened Tuesday at Walnut Hill Elementary School and the school notified parents on Wednesday.

The student used a pocketknife, injuring another 6-year-old boy from his earlobe to his face.

The injured student is expected to be OK and police say it was an isolated incident between those two students. No one else was hurt.

After consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney, police say the child who brought the knife is not expected to face criminal charges.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Punishments start for troops who refuse vaccines

HHS AI strategy hinges on culture shift, knowledge exchange

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

Under new Biden initiative, agencies will do more to educate employees about collective bargaining

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up