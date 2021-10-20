Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
New redistricting committee all but gives up map effort

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 12:57 PM

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting committee has all but given up its effort to draw new congressional maps after committee members couldn’t find consensus on what constitutes political fairness.

The redistricting committee had already failed to come up with new maps for the General Assembly.

At a meeting Wednesday, it sought common ground on a  map for the state’s 11 congressional districts. But the commission of eight Democrats and eight Republicans split down the line on whether Republicans deserved four or five safe seats.

The commission canceled future meetings, but left open the possibility of meeting again if perhaps commissioners on their own can develop a compromise map. The state Supreme Court will draw the maps if the commission cannot.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

