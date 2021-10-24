Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Virginia News » Dave Matthews to join…

Dave Matthews to join McAuliffe for get-out-the-vote rally

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 11:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Musician Dave Matthews is joining the long list of high-profile campaigners trying to get out the vote for Democrat Terry McAuliffe as this year’s closely watched race for governor nears the finish.

Matthews is set to perform an acoustic set at a rally Sunday in Charlottesville with McAuliffe, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams and Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison.

McAuliffe, who preceded Gov. Ralph Northam in office, is in a tight race against first-time candidate Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin’s campaign said he will kick off a bus tour over the weekend, beginning with an early vote rally in suburban Richmond.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up