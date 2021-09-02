Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
2 children in Virginia dead from COVID in 3-day span

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 2:42 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — A child under the age of 10 died in eastern Virginia is the second fatal juvenile case this week. The unidentified child’s death occurred Wednesday, two days after the death shortly after that of 10-year-old Teresa Sperry died at a Hampton Roads hospital Monday from COVID-19. According to her parents, Sperry was in charge of guiding sick classmates to the clinic at her elementary school. More than 1,000 children in the state have been hospitalized with the virus in Virginia. And even though the pandemic began early last year, 12 of the state’s 13 juvenile deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in 2021.

