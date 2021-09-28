WATCH: Debate in Virginia governor’s race

The debate, taking place at Northern Virginia Community College's Alexandria Campus, will be moderated by Chuck Todd, NBC News political director and moderator of Meet the Press.

Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe are set to debate on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

