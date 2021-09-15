Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Virginia Beach amends schools non-discrimination policy

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 9:02 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach School Board has adopted amendments to its non-discrimination model policy.

News outlets report that the board approved the revisions giving the superintendent the authority to create procedures and regulations that align with the state Department of Education’s transgender model policy.

Public schools across the commonwealth were required to revise their current policy or adopt the state’s model policy to protect students who identify as transgender and nonbinary.

The board was supposed to vote on the matter last month, before the school year started, but members postponed the vote saying they needed to review the policy before making a decision.

