Ex-Virginia policeman indicted on child pornography charges

Prosecutors say a federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a former Virginia police officer involving child pornography.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a former Virginia police officer involving child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 33-year-old Nathan Allen Jr. is charged with attempted production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and access with intent to view child pornography.

The indictment was returned on Thursday. According to prosecutors, Allen is alleged to have attempted to produce child pornography using a minor in 2019 and 2021, and also alleges that Allen received images of child sexual abuse material and accessed child pornography on a cell phone.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.