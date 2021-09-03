CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Ex-Virginia policeman indicted on child pornography charges

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 3:26 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a former Virginia police officer involving child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 33-year-old Nathan Allen Jr. is charged with attempted production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and access with intent to view child pornography.

The indictment was returned on Thursday. According to prosecutors, Allen is alleged to have attempted to produce child pornography using a minor in 2019 and 2021, and also alleges that Allen received images of child sexual abuse material and accessed child pornography on a cell phone.

