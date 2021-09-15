Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Ex-owner of Richmond assisted…

Ex-owner of Richmond assisted living facility pleads guilty to fraud

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 6:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the former owner of a Richmond assisted living facility has pleaded guilty to health care fraud after spending more than $800,000 meant for residents’ care on travel, personal debts and gambling.

Mable Jones owned and operated Jones & Jones, an assisted living facility for elderly and incapacitated adults. Court documents state Jones spent more than $800,000 of residents’ benefits on herself, which led to deficiencies that endangered residents’ health and safety.

Jones faces a maximum of 10 years in prison at sentencing, which is set for January.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

Vendor on USPS vehicle contract shortlist ends bid protest over award

Industry’s patience wearing thin with DoD’s CMMC, GSA’s follow-on to OASIS

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up