Alexandria and Arlington County to decide on 5-cent tax on disposable plastic bags

Alexandria and Arlington County may soon adopt a five cent tax on plastic bags to help fund environmental initiatives in Virginia.

Both Arlington County and the city of Alexandria in Virginia are moving toward a 5-cent local tax on the use of disposable plastic bags provided by grocery, convenience and drugstores.

The Arlington County Board will vote on the measure Saturday, while the Alexandria City Council holds its first public hearing on the ordinance the same day.

If passed, both the Arlington County and Alexandria tax will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

According to the environmental organization EarthDay, about one trillion single-use plastic bags are used annually (over two million per-minute). Most of its waste, over 100 million tons, ends up stagnant in landfills or the ocean.

The proposed tax, which was authorized by the Virginia State Assembly last year, is a part of state and nationwide initiatives to reduce litter and fund environmental programs.

The revenues raised by this tax, in both localities, will be used to fund:

Environmental cleanup;

Education programs to reduce wasteful practices;

Litter and pollution mitigation;

Providing reusable bags for recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC) benefits — as well as other low-income individuals.

The ordinances in both Arlington County and Alexandria will compensate retailers for the cost of collecting and remitting this tax. For the first year, stores will be able to keep two cents out of every five cents collected on each disposable plastic bag. After the first year, this amount will decrease to one cent.

This past Tuesday, neighboring Fairfax County adopted their own 5-cent bag tax. If passed in both Arlington and Alexandria, that would mean most of Northern Virginia is taking part in the state’s environmental funding measure.

According to Virginia state law, the 5-cent tax will not apply to: