Virginia K-9 that died of heat exhaustion gets ‘hero’s escort’

A Virginia State Police K-9 named Duke that died of heat exhaustion Monday night received what the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office called a "hero's escort" for his final ride.

Officers and K-9s stand at attention to remember Duke. Duke is honored outside an emergency veterinarian's office. Fellow K-9 officers honor Duke. Duke is seen at the vet's. K-9 Duke died of heat exhaustion.

“We are saddened to report that, despite his handler’s quick action and the efforts of the emergency vet staff, K-9 Duke was not able to recover from his illness,” the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“K-9 Duke crossed the rainbow bridge tonight, with Trooper Lewis and his family by his side.

“He received a hero’s escort for his final ride, escorted by K-9 Teams from nearby jurisdictions and fellow VSP K-9 Teams from all over the state.”

Watch the escort Duke received from K-9 teams and law enforcement:

Duke and Trooper Jesse Lewis, had been assigned to Fauquier County with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

The dog ended up overheated over the weekend after searching for suspects in Shenandoah County who fled a hit-and-run crash.

Lewis noticed Duke was not acting normally, so he took the K-9 to an emergency veterinarian in Manassas where Duke was “admitted in serious condition and received fluids and blood transfusions,” the sheriff’s office said. Duke did not recover.