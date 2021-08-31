CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. House GOP members fight school mask mandates | Fairfax Co. schools update | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Virginia K-9 that died of heat exhaustion gets ‘hero’s escort’

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

August 31, 2021, 7:06 AM

Officers and K-9s stand at attention to remember Duke.
Courtesy Facebook/Fauquier County Sheriff's Office
Duke is honored outside an emergency veterinarian's office.
Courtesy Facebook/Fauquier County Sheriff's Office
Fellow K-9 officers honor Duke.
Courtesy Facebook/Fauquier County Sheriff's Office
Duke is seen at the vet's.
Courtesy Facebook/Fauquier County Sheriff's Office
K-9 Duke died of heat exhaustion.
Courtesy Facebook/Fauquier County Sheriff's Office
(1/5)

A Virginia State Police K-9 named Duke that died of heat exhaustion Monday night received what the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office called a “hero’s escort” for his final ride.

“We are saddened to report that, despite his handler’s quick action and the efforts of the emergency vet staff, K-9 Duke was not able to recover from his illness,” the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“K-9 Duke crossed the rainbow bridge tonight, with Trooper Lewis and his family by his side.

“He received a hero’s escort for his final ride, escorted by K-9 Teams from nearby jurisdictions and fellow VSP K-9 Teams from all over the state.”

Watch the escort Duke received from K-9 teams and law enforcement:

Duke and Trooper Jesse Lewis, had been assigned to Fauquier County with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

The dog ended up overheated over the weekend after searching for suspects in Shenandoah County who fled a hit-and-run crash.

Lewis noticed Duke was not acting normally, so he took the K-9 to an emergency veterinarian in Manassas where Duke was “admitted in serious condition and received fluids and blood transfusions,” the sheriff’s office said. Duke did not recover.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

