Troopers conduct copter rescue of 2 stranded on Shenandoah

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 4:41 PM

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police troopers conducted an aerial rescue of two people stranded on a bank of the Shenandoah River.

Police say they dispatched a helicopter based at Frederick Municipal Airport shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday to the scene just south of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

The two victims were stranded on a large flat rock along a bend in the river.

Troopers extended a basket from 90 feet up in the air and hoisted the pair up once they climbed into the basket. Police said the two victims were cold and wet but otherwise unharmed.

