CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Virginia News » Mother, 2 small children…

Mother, 2 small children die in central Virginia house fire

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 4:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two young children and their mother have died in a house fire in central Virginia.

The Richmond Fire Department says crews arrived at the fire about 7 a.m. Sunday and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor. The six people inside were taken to the hospital.

The department identified those who died as 22-year-old Jasmine Allen, 4-year-old Kadene Allen and 9-month-old Jadae Copeland.

Two other occupants were in stable condition. A  firefighter also was injured from burns to his hands. The department says the fire originated from a second-floor room and the home had no working smoke detectors.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up