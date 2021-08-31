CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Virginia News » Federal prosecutors in Virginia…

Federal prosecutors in Virginia tackle violent crime

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 10:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Virginia are launching a new violent-crime initiative to increase coordination with state and local law enforcement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Tuesday that it will assign prosecutors in each of its four divisions to Project Safe Neighborhood initiatives. They will work with state and local partners, as well as other federal agencies, to increase community outreach and develop enforcement strategies.

The Eastern District of Virginia has headquarters in Alexandria and divisions in Richmond, Newport News and Norfolk.

“Violent crime impacts our communities at the neighborhood level, which is where we are focusing our efforts. We are collaborating closely with our local, state, and federal partners on violence prevention and building trust in the communities we serve,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh.

The initiative aligns with violent-crime strategies announced nationally by the Justice Department in May.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

USPS brings back mask policy for workforce — with or without vaccination

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

DHS S&T looks to boost tech transfer by fostering new startup companies

Big stimulus bills fall to federal workforce to carry out programs despite capacity constraints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up