DUI charge for Virginia ATV driver after girl dies in crash

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 4:47 PM

BENTONVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say an ATV driver is charged with drunken driving and child endangerment after a 7-year-old girl was killed and a 4-year-old boy was injured when the ATV overturned in Warren County.

The crash happened Tuesday evening when the Polaris Ranger side-by-side was unable to maneuver the terrain on private property in Bentonville and overturned.

Police say the girl was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene and the boy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver, Jerrell Leadman Jr. received minor injuries. He was charged with driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment and is being held without bond.

