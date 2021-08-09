CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Va. lawmakers approve COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Home » Virginia News » Deputy shot man who…

Deputy shot man who held woman at knifepoint, attacked her

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 2:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a man holding a woman at knifepoint at a Christiansburg home was shot by a deputy after he began attacking the woman.

Christiansburg police officers and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance Saturday and found a man holding a woman at knifepoint.

An officer and deputy tried to negotiate with the man, but he refused to cooperate. When he began to attack the woman, police say a deputy fired and struck the man.

The man was flown to a hospital, where police say he was still being treated for serious injuries Sunday.

The woman was taken to another hospital with serious injuries. No law enforcement personnel were injured.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

Straight talk from the Marine Corps

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up