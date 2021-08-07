2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Virginia News » Buildings at Virginia State…

Buildings at Virginia State University renamed for Black women

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 12:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ETTRICK, Va. (AP) — Four buildings at an historically Black university in Virginia named for white men with links to the Jim Crow era or to the Confederacy have been renamed for Black women.

Virginia State University announced the new names on Friday. That was five months after the original names were taken down.

Replacement names were considered by a committee.

One building had been named for staunch segregationist Harry Byrd Sr., a former governor and U.S. senator. Now it’s named for Otelia Howard, who was a school English teacher in the 1920s and ’30s.

Another building had been named for a Confederate officer.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Virginia News

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up