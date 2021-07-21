Coronavirus News: Va. school mask guidelines | Delta variant cases dominate US | CASES surge amid misinformation | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Virginia could see up to $530M under opioid settlement

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 5:05 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is expected to receive about $530 million over many years from a proposed $26 billion national settlement agreement to litigation over the opioid crisis.

Attorney General Mark Herring made that announcement Wednesday. Herring and other attorneys general outlined key details of the proposed agreement between states and municipalities, and the three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

The deal calls for Johnson & Johnson to pay up to $5 billion, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health to each contribute $6.4 billion, and McKesson to pay $7.9 billion.

